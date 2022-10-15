Canyon Ridge uses penalty kicks to squeak past Mountain Home and earn trip to state
Buhl girls, Kimberly boys advance to the 3A state tournament
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge, the top seed in the Great Basin Conference tournament, didn’t expect to be in a penalty shootout in the second-place match.
The Riverhawks, though, overcame adversity to win the shootout and grab the conference’s second spot at state Friday.
Canyon Ridge 2, Mountain Home 2. Canyon Ridge wins 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
The Riverhawks join Wood River in the 4A boys state tournament in Post Falls next week.
3A HIGH DESERT CONFERENCE SECOND-PLACE MATCHES
BOYS
(3) KIMBERLY 3, (4) BLISS 1
Kimberly is headed to next week’s 3A state tournament
GIRLS
(2) BUHL 0, (3) KIMBERLY 0. Buhl wins 3-2 in a penalty shootout.
Buhl is going to next week’s 3A state tournament.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.