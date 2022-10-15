Canyon Ridge uses penalty kicks to squeak past Mountain Home and earn trip to state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge, the top seed in the Great Basin Conference tournament, didn’t expect to be in a penalty shootout in the second-place match.

The Riverhawks, though, overcame adversity to win the shootout and grab the conference’s second spot at state Friday.

Canyon Ridge 2, Mountain Home 2. Canyon Ridge wins 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

The Riverhawks join Wood River in the 4A boys state tournament in Post Falls next week.

3A HIGH DESERT CONFERENCE SECOND-PLACE MATCHES

BOYS

(3) KIMBERLY 3, (4) BLISS 1

Kimberly is headed to next week’s 3A state tournament

GIRLS

(2) BUHL 0, (3) KIMBERLY 0. Buhl wins 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Buhl is going to next week’s 3A state tournament.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.