Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms

BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the Washington Post and ABC News showed that abortion and the economy are the top two issues leading up to the election. The Kaiser Family Foundation also supported this this week, saying abortion is a growing voting motivator in states like Idaho where abortion is now illegal. And ever since the fall of Roe, we’ve seen abortion climb as a key issue among Latinx registered voters, a key demographic in this year’s midterms according to a Pew Research poll.

“Abortion is an economic issue, plain and simple,” said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “When people are stripped of their reproductive health choices, they are stripped of their economic opportunity and bodily autonomy. We’re already seeing this in Idaho. Our Republican lawmakers are too extreme and we know they don’t represent the views of the majority of Idahoans. We must vote them out of office.”

Abortion is tied to nearly every issue on the minds of voters this year, from inflation to jobs and unemployment, according to the organization.

