Afghan raffle raises money for Twin Falls Community Support Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday, the Community Support Center in Twin Falls hosted a quarterly fundraising event at their thrift shop.

At the event was a live auction, lunch and raffle items, all of which raised money for the center to continue to provide those they serve.

William Aldrich, who helps run the center, says the fundraiser is vital to the program as every dollar stays here in the Magic Valley.

“Oh, it’s just fun, it’s exciting and we all have fun in here,” said Aldrich. “We all know where the funds are going, I think it even makes us happier to know that people are supporting the program and the community here, it’s a neat thing.”

The Community Support Center has been serving the Magic Valley since the mid-nineties and urges anyone who wishes to help continue their mission to visit their Main Street thrift shop.

