Fish and Game setting up check stations in popular recreation areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All weekend, Idaho Fish and Game will be setting up check stations around the area for hunters entering and exiting recreation areas.

Two stations will be set up in the Wood River Valley. This is part of a yearly effort from Fish and Game to check on wildlife around the region.

The stations are important for collecting biological data from harvested game, and to see how populations have kept up over the previous year.

“We’re able to look at things like age, and the health of the animal, and how much fat they’ve put on over the year,” said Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek. “We can kind of get a read on how the winter is going to go for animals.”

Fish and Game will also be testing for Chronic Wasting Disease at these check stations, which will be located at the Carey Fairgrounds, and at the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Highway 75 at Timmerman hill.

