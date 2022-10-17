Haunted Swap back for 2022 season

Haunted Swamp(SK)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Haunted Swamp is back for 2022 and is ready to give a scare to all who enter.

Saturday was the annual kids’ day meant for the younger patrons who may not want a scare. The day features various characters from children friendly movies, like princesses, hot dogs, face painting, and a bouncy house, all included with admission.

The haunted swamp serves as a fundraiser for Magic Mountain’s Ski Patrol each year. All extra proceeds are donated to various regional charities.

“The Valley House, which is for battered women and families who are homeless,” said Suzette Miller, the owner of the Haunted Swamp. “We also do Rising Star Therapeutic Center.”

While kiddie day was only this Saturday, The swamp itself lasts until October 29. Tickets for children 11 and under range from $15-20, while ages 11 and up are $22.

