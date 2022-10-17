Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one

The crash blocked the northbound and southbound travel lanes of US-93 for approximately 9 hours.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on US93, north of Jerome.

The crash occurred On Monday at approximately 6:23 a.m. at milepost 66 along Highway 93.

A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female, from Hansen, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd.

A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, crashed into the rear of the Honda Pilot.

The Honda CRV became disabled in the intersection of the travel lanes.

A short time after, a 2011 Peterbilt straight truck hauling potatoes, driven by a 76-year-old male from Jerome, collided into the right side of the Honda CRV.

The Peterbilt continued partially into the northbound travel lane when it collided head-on with a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer traveling northbound, driven by a 56-year-old male from Jerome.

A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 25-year-old female from Dietrich, was following too closely behind the Peterbilt, and struck the rear of the truck.

The driver of the Peterbilt succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the Nissan and Kenworth were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

