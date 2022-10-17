One person sent to hopsital in rollover crash

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around 3pm Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash.

According to the Jerome Police Department a vehicle traveling northbound on Golf Course Road veered off to the right hand side of the road, then proceeded to move to the left side of the road, and rolled over. The crash ejected the driver, and she was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley via ground EMS.

“We are still unsure of the cause of it. We have the [Idaho] state police coming down because we have suspected serious injuries, and usually in that case we have the state police investigate those crashes,” said Sgt. Jason Wethern of the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, only one person was hurt in the crash according to the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office

