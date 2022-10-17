Two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on SH25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST OF RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on SH25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.

A 26-year-old male from Rupert was travelling eastbound on SH25 in a Chevrolet sedan. A 60-year-old male from Rupert was directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Chevrolet slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the Chevrolet and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, East End Fire QRU, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road
Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls
Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls