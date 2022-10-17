Two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert

EAST OF RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on SH25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.

A 26-year-old male from Rupert was travelling eastbound on SH25 in a Chevrolet sedan. A 60-year-old male from Rupert was directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Chevrolet slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the Chevrolet and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, East End Fire QRU, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.

