Booth, Dolores B.

MALTA—On Monday, October 10, 2022, Dolores Bronson Booth, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully from this world and into eternity.

Dolores was born on April 30, 1933, to Orson Clyde and Fern Agretta Durfee Bronson in Almo, Idaho. In her youth she learned to work on the family farm. Early mornings and late evenings were spent milking cows, feeding the pigs and chickens, and collecting eggs. The farm is where she fell in love with horses. Sorrely, Old Paint, and Flash provided much needed recreation with friends. Her equestrian skills allowed her to ride one of the horses to school and home, a four-mile trek, which she often turned into a race.

She was an active participant in school and community events. She loved to attend her school’s athletic competitions. She excelled at softball. She spent many holidays at the local dance hall. She was chosen as a cheerleader her senior year of high school. Her formative years spent in the rural communities of Idaho were some of her fondest.

Dolores married her sweetheart, Boyd Booth, on June 15, 1951. They were married for 69 wonderful years. They lived and raised their family in Malta, Idaho. Family was a central purpose of their lives. Later in life she and Boyd maintained a winter home in St. George, Utah, where she fostered new and lasting friendships. She loved her family and they love and miss her.

Dolores picked up many hobbies and talents over the years. She worked as a beautician for a time. She took a community oil painting class and fell in love with the art form. She continued to take classes (as well as teach a few) and perfected her craft. She enjoyed painting rustic scenery, landscapes, flowers, horses, and the occasional portrait. She also loved to bake. The kitchen is where Dolores baked goods and mended hearts. Her love of sugared delectables led her to create the family cookbook, where the smells and tastes of her baked goods, and the memories of baking along with her, will be passed on connecting her to her future posterity.

Dolores was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized in a local hot spring, and she jokingly enjoyed a refreshing swim afterward. She served in multiple callings including ward Relief Society president and ward and stake girls camp director. She loved to cook meals for others and offered a listening ear. She, along with her husband, completed three missions for The Church, serving in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission; at the Family History Center in St. George, Utah; and at the Bishop’s Store House in Nephi, Utah. She also served for six years as an ordinance worker in the Logan Utah Temple.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Booth; parents, Fern and Clyde Bronson; sister, NayDean McNeeley; daughter, Angela Camacho; son-in-law, Keoni Camacho; grandson, Richard Menlove; and great-granddaughters, Lucy Menlove and Olivia Barnhart.She is survived by four children, Terry (Neal) Menlove, Rick (Kerry) Booth, Joan (Randy) Orawiec, and Sue (Wade) Smith; siblings, Merlie Redford, Patty Smith, Gary Bronson, and Allen Bronson; 20 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

