Canyon Ridge cruises to Great Basin volleyball championship match; Wood River uses huge comeback to beat Twin Falls
The Riverhawks will host the Wolverines for the Great Basin championship Wednesday
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge will have a shot at their first Great Basin volleyball championship Wednesday after their sweep over Burley in Monday night’s semifinal.
(1) Canyon Ridge 3, (4) Burley 0
OTHER SEMIFINAL
(3) Wood River 3, (2) Twin Falls 2 (24-26, 10-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11)
Wood River comes back from being two sets down to advance to Wednesday’s championship match at Canyon Ridge.
1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(1) Oakley 3, (8) Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19)
(4) Shoshone 3, (5) Raft River 0
(3) Carey 3, (6) Valley 2 (20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-6)
(2) Murtaugh 3, (7) Hansen 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-12)
