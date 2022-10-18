Canyon Ridge cruises to Great Basin volleyball championship match; Wood River uses huge comeback to beat Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge will have a shot at their first Great Basin volleyball championship Wednesday after their sweep over Burley in Monday night’s semifinal.

(1) Canyon Ridge 3, (4) Burley 0

OTHER SEMIFINAL

(3) Wood River 3, (2) Twin Falls 2 (24-26, 10-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-11)

Wood River comes back from being two sets down to advance to Wednesday’s championship match at Canyon Ridge.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(1) Oakley 3, (8) Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19)

(4) Shoshone 3, (5) Raft River 0

(3) Carey 3, (6) Valley 2 (20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-6)

(2) Murtaugh 3, (7) Hansen 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-12)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.