Cassia County School District prioritizing mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, experts are beginning to see the effects it has had on mental health in children.

In the Cassia County School District, they are making mental health a priority for students.

“It did kind of increase baseline stress levels for kids, you see that with any adverse childhood experience, any kind of trauma, that affects a child, from then on they kind of have a little bit of higher baseline level of anxiety,” said Lisa Castaneda, a counselor at Burley Junior High School.

Castaneda says many children are now struggling with the fear of what’s coming next, and some are coping in unhealthy ways such as vaping or addiction to screens.

Although there has been more students exhibiting anxious behaviors, the conversations surrounding mental health have risen.

“These students, they know the terminology and everything, and I actually think of it as a positive thing, because if you are aware of how you are feeling, if you can identify it, you can tackle it a little bit easier, so if I am feeling depressed how can I manage that, how can I get through this tough time?” said school counselor Tom Rectenwald.

The Cassia County School District has implemented a text number for students to reach out 24 hours a day if they are in need of mental health help. It’s called School Pulse.

They also have the CONNECT program, which allows students 5 to 6 free counseling sessions with a therapist per student.

“I can’t even tell you how many students I’ve seen that have expressed I don’t have friends, and they do but they just don’t feel like they have friends, so this gives them an opportunity to, like this is a stranger, it’s not going to come back on me at all, I can really just express how I’m feeling at the moment,” said Fawn Sternberg, a school counselor at Burley High School.

One high school counselor says she thinks people are understanding the importance of mental health more than ever before.

“It’s becoming a little bit more normal to reach out for help themselves, we have a lot of teachers that keep an eye on kids, they let us know like hey this student isn’t really themselves, and then we know to reach out and check out and work on ways to help them cope and deal with the unknown of things that are happening,” said Andrea Gochnour, a Burley High School counselor.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.