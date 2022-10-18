The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station

The current station has outlived its life-span.
The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station
The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the City of Twin Falls held a special groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station.

Fire Station #3 will be replacing the current station located at the corner of Washington Street South and Balanced Rock Road, in southern Twin Falls.

The current station has outlived its life-span, and with the advent of newer and bigger equipment, the Twin Falls Fire Department needed to upgrade their facility.

Station #3 will be the second of two newly constructed fire stations for the TFFD.  Station #2 is currently under construction and is near completion.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy spoke to the crowd on the significance of a new facility like this.

“It’s going to be a huge improvement for our community, we’re going to have some new technology in the station that is much safer… better alerting systems so that we can get out the door sooner, which ultimately reduces response times. Which is really important in the fire services,” said Chief Kenworthy.

Officials say construction will begin very shortly and should be up and running by the Fall of next year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road

Latest News

Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone
Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Voices Against Violence, working to educate people about domestic violence
Cassia County prioritizing mental health
Cassia County School District prioritizing mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
Monday evening's online weather update {10/17/2022}