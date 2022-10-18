The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the City of Twin Falls held a special groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station.

Fire Station #3 will be replacing the current station located at the corner of Washington Street South and Balanced Rock Road, in southern Twin Falls.

The current station has outlived its life-span, and with the advent of newer and bigger equipment, the Twin Falls Fire Department needed to upgrade their facility.

Station #3 will be the second of two newly constructed fire stations for the TFFD. Station #2 is currently under construction and is near completion.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy spoke to the crowd on the significance of a new facility like this.

“It’s going to be a huge improvement for our community, we’re going to have some new technology in the station that is much safer… better alerting systems so that we can get out the door sooner, which ultimately reduces response times. Which is really important in the fire services,” said Chief Kenworthy.

Officials say construction will begin very shortly and should be up and running by the Fall of next year.

