Craters of the Moon listed on National Register of Historic Places

ARCO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Craters of the Moon National Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, after 10 years of working to get there.

The work began by reviewing and evaluating the buildings for their integrity and then filling out all of the necessary paperwork. The application was approved in March of this year.

This now lists the Craters of the Moon properties as historic, and officials will use it as a guide to set the tone and keep the history of the park.

“They were established, the period of significance for the Mission 66 Historic District is from 1932-1968 so what we look at any time we want to make any changes to the roads, the buildings, the parking lots, what we want to do is make sure they are compatible with that period of time,” said Jared Infanger, the Cultural Resources Program Manager.

Craters of the Moon is located in Arco, and is open seven days a week.

From November 28th through January 12th, they will be closed.

