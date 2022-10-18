CSI’s Whaley picks UNLV over Boise State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI sophomore forward Robert Whaley will continue his basketball career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next year.

The Utah native told KMVT he picked UNLV over fellow Mountain West program Boise State.

Whaley also considered Utah State, Utah Valley, and Wichita State.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.