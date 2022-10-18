CTE classes in high demand at CSI

By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s enrollment is up 2.4% compared to a year ago. Some of it has to do with the state of economy and the growth of the population base.

“We are the only Hispanic serving institution in Idaho.”

And the college’s reputation and close connection to industry leaders.

“We are trying to offer programming is areas where people can get good high paying jobs. it’s kind of hard to get in the door without some form of training or credential. Those are the programs we try to focus our attention on,” said Barry Pate, Dean of CTE.

When it comes to general education classes, sometimes kids have a little issue getting into the classes they want, and get put on waitlist because they want to take a class at a specific time

“A lot of times the waitlist is generated even though there might be offering in other classes,” said Todd Schwarz.

CSI Provost Todd Schwarz says those issue is easy to fix with adjunct faculty.

“We have not turned anyone away that wants to take a Science, Math or English class,” said Schwarz.

However, career and technical classes like nursing and welding are a little bit trickier to get into, as they are very competitive and limited space…. such is the case with the automotive class

“There is not a lot of places where you can take it. that’s why we have people from Spokane and Washington,” said Automotive student – Jayde Ward.

Right now 85%-90% of the colleges CTE programs are full, and some are limited to 16 students. Sometimes students might have to wait a year to two years before entering the program.

“Sometimes they can take some general education classes and sort of get themselves ready to come into the program , but it’s frustrating for them to not be able to get into career path they have chosen,” said Barry Pate.

The school plans to expand the automotive program with the construction of a new building thanks to a 10 million dollars appropriation from the state, but bricks and mortar won’t solve everything.

“we need infrastructure. We need staff and all those sorts of things,” said Schwarz.

