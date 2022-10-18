Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone
All forward progression has stopped.
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season isn’t quite over yet here in southern Idaho as the Bureau of Land Management, and multiple rural fair agencies, responded to a wildfire just a few miles east of Shoshone on Monday.
The Railroad Fire was reported at around 2:30 p.m., Located about three miles east of Shoshone.
According to a BLM social media post, the fire is estimated at 100 acres.
All forward progression has stopped with containment is set for tonight (10/17) at 6 p.m., with control set for tonight (10/17) at 10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.