Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season isn’t quite over yet here in southern Idaho as the Bureau of Land Management, and multiple rural fair agencies, responded to a wildfire just a few miles east of Shoshone on Monday.

The Railroad Fire was reported at around 2:30 p.m., Located about three miles east of Shoshone.

According to a BLM social media post, the fire is estimated at 100 acres.

All forward progression has stopped with containment is set for tonight (10/17) at 6 p.m., with control set for tonight (10/17) at 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.