Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers

While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason.

While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.

James Brower with Fish and Game says hunters should watch for these signs.

“The legal hunting hours for big game animals in particular are a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. So, if you’re hearing shots in the middle of the night or you see people out there spotlighting, maybe there, you know, on private property where you have access to but somebody else probably does not. Those are all good things to call in and report,” said Brower.

Brower also says pictures, GPS coordinates, and descriptions of people and vehicles can help Fish and Game catch poachers.

You can also call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline with tips and can remain anonymous.

