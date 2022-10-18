BURLEY—Our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and uncle, Zane Welrose Parker, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Zane was born Dec. 7,1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Lynn Mynard and Sarah Althea Orgill Parker. Zane moved around as a child between California and Idaho but spent much of his childhood in Twin Falls. On April 17,1957, he married Sondra Jean Freeman in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Twin Falls, then Bountiful, Utah, moving back to Twin Falls, and then Burley, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

Throughout his life, Zane had several careers but was best known to those around him for being a local businessman who sold insurance.

Zane was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as bishop, Scout Master and temple worker, as well as many other callings throughout his life.

He is survived by his six children, Lori (Craig) Blauer of Burley, Nicolas (Debra) Parker of Arizona, Lisa (Bret) Wood of Burley, and Mark (Renee’) Parker, Christopher (Jenn) Parker, and Teri (John) Adams, all of Arizona; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and brothers, Dee and Boyd.

He was loved by all his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all.

The family would like to especially thank Horizon Home Health & Hospice for all their loving care and kindness.

The funeral will be held at 1p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Tenth Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, where military rites will be rendered by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12 until 12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com

