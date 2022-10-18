Rock Creek Fire District seeks to pass Supplemental Levy in upcoming election

Members of the community got together to thank the Rock Creek Fire Protection District as well...
Rock Creek Fire District.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the upcoming November 8th election, the Rock Creek Fire District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy.

The Rock Creek Fire District services 212 square miles.

“The supplemental levy that passed two years ago is set to expire this year, and that’s why we put it back on the ballot, because with that money we were able to improve our response times and it gave us a much better handle on everything that is happening in the district,” said Captain Jason Freeman.

This levy would replace the one that is set to expire this year, Fire Chief Aaron Zent says this levy would ensure the quality and level of service remains the same with the growing population.

“Inflation has hurt us just as much as it has hurt everyone else, our fuel costs have doubled or tripled, just like everyone else, and it hurts our budget traumatically, so having this levy it really helps us continue our level of service and to provide a quality of service throughout the entire district,” said Zent.

The district has nine full-time firefighters, one Chief and one part-time Assistant Chief as well as countless volunteers.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in calls over the past 10 years, last year we were close to 1,600 calls, and we are close to being on pace with that this year, and really there is no signs of calls slowing down in our district, it’s important that we have the resources available in our district, a lot of times those calls happen 2 or 3 at a time,” said Zent.

The total cost would be $166 dollars per $100,000 of property value within the entire Rock Creek Fire District area.

The total cost of the levy is $725,994.

It needs a 50% approval rate to pass.

Zent says their budget would severely suffer if it doesn’t pass.

“Our budget would take a pretty big dive if it doesn’t pass, which would probably limit some of our capabilities and some of our public outreach that we can provide and that we do currently provide,” said Zent.

The election is on November 8, and if you live anywhere within Rock Creek Fire District’s response area, this will be on your ballot.

