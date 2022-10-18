Voices Against Violence, working to educate people about domestic violence

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and here locally, Voices Against Violence is working to raise awareness and understanding surrounding the complex issue.

In 2021, Voices Against Violence served more than 1,000 people.

Domestic Violence can be physical, mental, financial, spiritual, or sexual abuse.

During the month, Voices Against Violence is working to educate people on not only what domestic violence looks like, but also what resources are available for the community.

Noemi Juarez with the organization says it is important for the community to know what resources are available and what abuse can look like, because sometimes, people aren’t aware that they are being abused.

“It’s really common that we have survivors reaching out to us that aren’t really aware of what they are going through and they might have lived in those situations for months, years even and never received the education of what they are going through, what they are experiencing might be abuse, sometimes it’s that too, so providing that education,” said Juarez.

On October 27, Voices Against Violence is hosting a candlelight vigil for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. It begins at 6:00 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park and is recommended for adults as stories of domestic violence will be told.

Childcare will be available at the event for those who may need it.

