Voices Against Violence, working to educate people about domestic violence

Childcare will be available at the event for those who may need it.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and here locally, Voices Against Violence is working to raise awareness and understanding surrounding the complex issue.

In 2021, Voices Against Violence served more than 1,000 people.

Domestic Violence can be physical, mental, financial, spiritual, or sexual abuse.

During the month, Voices Against Violence is working to educate people on not only what domestic violence looks like, but also what resources are available for the community.

Noemi Juarez with the organization says it is important for the community to know what resources are available and what abuse can look like, because sometimes, people aren’t aware that they are being abused.

“It’s really common that we have survivors reaching out to us that aren’t really aware of what they are going through and they might have lived in those situations for months, years even and never received the education of what they are going through, what they are experiencing might be abuse, sometimes it’s that too, so providing that education,” said Juarez.

On October 27, Voices Against Violence is hosting a candlelight vigil for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. It begins at 6:00 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park and is recommended for adults as stories of domestic violence will be told.

Childcare will be available at the event for those who may need it.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to the closure of a portion of Hankins Road

Latest News

Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone
Fire officials gain control of Railroad Fire near Shoshone
Cassia County prioritizing mental health
Cassia County School District prioritizing mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station
The City of Twin Falls holds groundbreaking for new fire station
Monday evening's online weather update {10/17/2022}