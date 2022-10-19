Boise State looks for third straight win Saturday

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Boise State is in the Mountain West Mountain division, they play Air Force every year. As a result, the preparation for the Falcon’s triple option is year-round.

“We spend time in spring ball, fall camp, spend time in the summer, we put a lot of time into it so the respect to them is there,” said Head Coach Andy Avalos in his weekly press conference Monday.

This year, the Boise State defense is just allowing 101.8 rushing yards a game, good enough for 19th in the country.

The battle in the trenches will be the matchup to watch because Air Force leads the nation averaging 359.9 rushing yards a game.

Boise State is 4-2 (3-0) and Air Force is 5-2 (2-2). A win for the Broncos puts them in the driver’s seat for a Mountain division title at 4-0.

Air Force is a 3.5-point favorite, according to Draft Kings. Boise State is 6-4 all-time against the Falcons, but Air Force did win last year’s meeting in Boise.

The game, at Air Force, will start at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on CBS Sports Network.

