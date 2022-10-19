Idaho Conference of Recreation & Tourism is highlighting record setting numbers across the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is some good news for Idaho as the Gem State’s tourism industry is growing at a record pace.

The Idaho Conference of Recreation and Tourism is happening in Twin Falls. This is the first time it has been held since 2019.

More than 100 people are attending the roughly two-day event to talk about current trends happening in travel, recreation, and accommodations across the state.

Officials say there is pretty much nothing but good news to report as Idaho is one of a few places whose tourism and recreation industry has fully rebounded from COVID-19.

“We are growing at a record pace. Last year we grew by 39.4%, and we are holding steady at a very high growth rate into 2022 and 2023,” said Natt Borud from the Idaho Department of Commerce.

He attributes Idaho’s strong tourism and recreation industry to many neighboring states having tight restrictions during COVID, Idaho’s restrictions were “more loose” in many cases.

