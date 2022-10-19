Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday

Latest News

An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden announced a release from the strategic oil reserves to help combat gas...
Biden: Keep doing everything we can
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine