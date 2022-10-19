Murtaugh sweeps Carey to earn spot in Snake River Conference championship match
Oakley wins the other semifinal and will meet the Red Devils in the championship Thursday
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh volleyball team made quick work of Carey in a 1A Snake River Conference semifinal Tuesday.
(2) Murtaugh 3, (3) Carey 0
OTHER SEMIFINAL MATCH
(1) Oakley 3, (4) Shoshone 0
Oakley and Murtaugh will play for the Snake River Conference title Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.
CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES
(8) Lighthouse Christian 3, (5) Raft River 2
(6) Valley 3, (7) Hansen 0
2A CANYON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(3) Sun Valley 3, (2) Wendell 0
(1) Declo 3, (3) Sun Valley 1
3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(1) Kimberly 3, (3) Filer 0
4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
(4) Burley 3, (5) Minico 2
