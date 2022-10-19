Murtaugh sweeps Carey to earn spot in Snake River Conference championship match

Oakley wins the other semifinal and will meet the Red Devils in the championship Thursday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh volleyball team made quick work of Carey in a 1A Snake River Conference semifinal Tuesday.

(2) Murtaugh 3, (3) Carey 0

OTHER SEMIFINAL MATCH

(1) Oakley 3, (4) Shoshone 0

Oakley and Murtaugh will play for the Snake River Conference title Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES

(8) Lighthouse Christian 3, (5) Raft River 2

(6) Valley 3, (7) Hansen 0

2A CANYON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(3) Sun Valley 3, (2) Wendell 0

(1) Declo 3, (3) Sun Valley 1

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(1) Kimberly 3, (3) Filer 0

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(4) Burley 3, (5) Minico 2

