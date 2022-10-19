Murtaugh sweeps Carey to earn spot in Snake River Conference championship match

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh volleyball team made quick work of Carey in a 1A Snake River Conference semifinal Tuesday.

(2) Murtaugh 3, (3) Carey 0

OTHER SEMIFINAL MATCH

(1) Oakley 3, (4) Shoshone 0

Oakley and Murtaugh will play for the Snake River Conference title Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES

(8) Lighthouse Christian 3, (5) Raft River 2

(6) Valley 3, (7) Hansen 0

2A CANYON CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(3) Sun Valley 3, (2) Wendell 0

(1) Declo 3, (3) Sun Valley 1

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(1) Kimberly 3, (3) Filer 0

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

(4) Burley 3, (5) Minico 2

