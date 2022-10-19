National Teen Driver Safety week highlights the importance of paying attention while driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, as motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens ages 15 to 18.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office sees some serious crashes involving minors and some of the reasons are speeding, impaired driving, or distracted driving.

Sergeant Ken Mencl says it is vital for parents to talk to their children about the real dangers that can happen when driving, and to be a good example for your kids.

He says to always wear your seatbelt in the car, and never use your phone while behind the wheel of a car.

“But unfortunately it happens all too often, far too often, and when you look at the number of children who die on our roads, or injured every year, it’s horrific, it’s tragic, and it changes families for forever,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl.

This year in Boise, they have responded to 371 vehicle crashes involving teen drivers, and two of those have involved deaths.

