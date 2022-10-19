Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One teacher at Twin Falls High School is bringing learning to life for their unit on World War I.

As the students in history are learning about trench warfare, the two teachers decided to transform their classroom into the trenches.

The set-up took the two teachers one full day, and will be taken down at the end of this week.

Mr. Schwartz says he hopes this gives the students a good memory and will help them remember this lesson.

He even includes the sounds and smells of what it may have been like in the trenches.

“I don’t think there is anything more important to learn about than history, you can learn everything else through the study of history, so if we have a good understanding of where we’ve been it helps us to become something better,” said Mr. James Schwartz, a history teacher.

He says he like to do one thing every year to bring the learning to life, and hopes the students enjoy the lessons.

