Behind the Business: H3O Wellness

Offering treatments that no one else in the valley offers is what makes them most unique.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 50% of the population on anti-depressants don’t see an improvement in symptoms while on their meds, according to registered nurses.

“Our services target people who have not had success with oral antidepressants. All walks of life…with the Pandemic, there’s been a 13% increase in mental health diagnoses across the nation…unfortunately Idaho is not excluded from that,” said Dr. Nicole Bartlett.

If you’re one of those people, a new business on Second Avenue North in Twin Falls may be of help.

“H3O Wellness is a psychiatric med spa…where patients will come for a psychiatric evaluation…once their diagnosis is determined, we can do some psychiatric med management,” said Dr. Bartlett.

“We’re the only Spravado treatment enter in this area…additionally we offer T-M-S, which is transmagnetic cranial stimulation,” said Dr. Bartlett.

Their Neurostar TMS machine is the only one located within 120 miles of the area, and Bartlett wants to make sure all who need it have the option to get their treatment.

“It’s my firm belief that patients who have their mental health addressed as well as their physical health…they do better…hence the H3O…healthy body, healthy mind, healthy outcomes,” said Dr. Bartlett.

And while they opened just this past Monday, they’re already filling appointments quickly.

“They can visit our website at H3O wellness dot com…or they can give us a call on our business number,” said Dr. Bartlett.

