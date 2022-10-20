Biden administration announces 15 million barrels of crude oil to be released

The move comes just weeks before midterm elections.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that another fifteen million barrels of crude oil will be released from the federal oil reserves to combat potential increases related to OPEC’s decision to reduce production.

The move comes just weeks before midterm elections, seemingly in an effort to quell voters’ concerns about high gas costs.

During a speech Tuesday, President Biden also advised economists to be prepared for further releases from the reserves, if international markets merit the move.

But experts are concerned about the status of the reserves.

“This is the lowest the reserves have been in decades, so it does raise a question about replacement costs of those reserves. Certainly, this is a message that is trying to be sent by those in authority that we are trying to do something to resolve these issues,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho.

The president also announced his administration plans to buy back oil, at a profit, when the cost for crude is down around 70 dollars, the price sits in the mid-to-low 80s today.

