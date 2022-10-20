Blaine County School District approves workforce housing

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District is now offering limited workforce housing for its employees.

The school district, at its most recent board meeting, approved the leasing of single unit house to district employees.

The house, located in Hailey, is three bedroom and two bath. And was built by the Wood River High School Residential Construction Academy.

The school district superintendent says roughly 40% of district employees are dealing with housing insecurity.

While more than 30% of their gross paycheck goes to housing, the district plans to build seven workforce housing units in the coming years.

“We have three properties we have entered into with a non-profit called the Arch Foundation. The arch foundation will provide the improvements on those properties. The district maintains the ownership of the land, and arch will own the improvement,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy.

The district is currently accepting applications from staff for the house. Selection will be based upon need and priority.

