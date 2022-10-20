Blaine County School District approves workforce housing

Roughly 40% of district employees are dealing with housing insecurity.
Blaine County School District approves workforce housing
Blaine County School District approves workforce housing(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District is now offering limited workforce housing for its employees.

The school district, at its most recent board meeting, approved the leasing of single unit house to district employees.

The house, located in Hailey, is three bedroom and two bath. And was built by the Wood River High School Residential Construction Academy.

The school district superintendent says roughly 40% of district employees are dealing with housing insecurity.

While more than 30% of their gross paycheck goes to housing, the district plans to build seven workforce housing units in the coming years.

“We have three properties we have entered into with a non-profit called the Arch Foundation. The arch foundation will provide the improvements on those properties. The district maintains the ownership of the land, and arch will own the improvement,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy.

The district is currently accepting applications from staff for the house. Selection will be based upon need and priority.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday

Latest News

Biden administration announces 15 million barrels of crude oil to be released
Biden administration announces 15 million barrels of crude oil to be released
The City of Ketchum is exploring emergency housing options
The City of Ketchum is exploring emergency housing options
The students are learning about trench warfare.
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life
This week brings awareness to teen drivers.
National Teen Driver Safety week highlights the importance of paying attention while driving