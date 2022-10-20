Canyon Ridge volleyball claims first Great Basin title with sweep of Wood River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge volleyball team didn’t feel the pressure Wednesday night.

The Riverhawks handled Wood River in three sets to win the Great Basin conference for the first time in school history.

Canyon Ridge 3, Wood River 0

Canyon Ridge volleyball has won the Great Basin Conference tournament for the first time in school history!



Here's the final point, a little celebration, and some fun insight from junior Madison Bland#IDpreps pic.twitter.com/W35PuOY0Bs — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) October 20, 2022

Canyon Ridge earns a spot in the 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School next week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.