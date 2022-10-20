Canyon Ridge volleyball claims first Great Basin title with sweep of Wood River
The Riverhawks advance to the 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School next week
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge volleyball team didn’t feel the pressure Wednesday night.
The Riverhawks handled Wood River in three sets to win the Great Basin conference for the first time in school history.
Canyon Ridge 3, Wood River 0
Canyon Ridge earns a spot in the 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School next week.
