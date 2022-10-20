Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release, as the Lead Investigating Agency, in reference to the officer involved shooting in Twin Falls County.

On August 26, 2O22 Twin Falls County Deputies were dispatched to an aggravated assault that occurred outside of Filer.

After locating the vehicle, Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a field near filer, with court records showing that the male passenger pulled out a handgun on the reporting party and shots were fired.

The passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Caleb Tussey, succumbed to his injuries.

The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead.

The driver, Sydney Gibson will be arraigned in district court on October 31st on one count of felony eluding.

