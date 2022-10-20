Kelley, Richard Lee

HEYBURN—Richard Lee Kelley passed away suddenly on October 17, 2022, while working for Southern Idaho Solid Waste at the Milner Butte Landfill in Burley, Idaho. He was set to retire on October 29, and was looking forward to fishing, traveling, spending time with Stephanie and family, and finally relaxing after many years of working.

Richard was born July 16, 1946, at his grandparents’ home in Declo, Idaho, to Earl “Ray” Kelley and Carrie “Ellen” Bortz Kelley. He was the second child and joined his sister, Ellen “LaRae”, and was followed several years later by his sister, Jenny Leona.

Richard grew up in rural Albion attending Albion and Springdale grade schools. In 1956, the family moved to a farm in Burley where he attended junior high and high school. He transferred to Canyonville Bible Academy in Canyonville, Oregon, graduating in 1964.

In 1964, he married Karen Lea Flack, in Burley, and they were blessed with two children, Carrie Kay and Sheldon Lee.

In 1970, he married Christine DeThomas, in Rupert. Richard was then drafted into the Seabees during the Vietnam War. Richard and Christine moved to Oxnard, California, where Richard was stationed. When his service was completed, they returned to Albion and their son, Victor Knute, was born. They raised their family in Rupert.

He married Patricia Jordan Kossman, in 2000, in Heyburn, and became stepfather to Darwin and Matt Kossman. Richard sold Kelley Truck and Auto and began driving truck for Southern Idaho Solid Waste in 2007. Patricia passed away in 2017.

In 2020, he married the love of his life, Stephanie Pease Thompson, in Burley. With this marriage he gained two stepdaughters whom he loved like his own. He also gained four grandkids and enjoyed having them at their house as often as possible.

Richard loved riding horses and rode with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Posse for over thirty years making several lifelong friends. Richard loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. His favorite places to go were Little Wood Reservoir and Frank Church Wilderness of No Return. He loved watching the PBR and PRCA rodeos. His favorite event was the saddle bronc. He enjoyed going to the horse races with Stephanie.

He was a loving and fun grandpa. He loved teaching the grandkids to fish, ride horses; how to work and also how to have fun. The last few years he spent many hours with his and Stephanie’s grandkids spoiling them.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia, granddaughter, Makayla Kossman; and brother-in-law, Royce Tolman.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kelley; his children, Carrie (Ken) Bowman, Sheldon (Teresa) Kelley, and Victor (Jennifer) Kelley; stepsons, Darwin (Teresa) Kossman, and Matt (Heidie) Kossman; stepdaughters, Jessica (Matt Harrell) Thompson, and Brooklyn Thompson; grandkids, Christine (Brandon), Andrew (June), Emilie, Nick (Kairyne), Claire, Bridget, Gregory, Jayden, Garrett, Mataya, Paytyn and Maravia; great-grandkids, Caitlyn, Israel, Dakota, Julian and Kinsley; sisters, LaRae Tolman and Jenny (Lewis) Young; aunt, Shirley Neiwerth; uncle, Gale Bortz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

