Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team only lost one set in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) play all season.

Wednesday night, the undefeated Bulldogs completed their in-conference run with a sweep over Buhl in the SCIC championship match.

Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-18)

Kimberly (17-0) will play in the 3A state tournament next week at Hillcrest High School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.