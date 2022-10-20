Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
The Bulldogs have only lost six sets all season
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team only lost one set in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) play all season.
Wednesday night, the undefeated Bulldogs completed their in-conference run with a sweep over Buhl in the SCIC championship match.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-18)
Kimberly (17-0) will play in the 3A state tournament next week at Hillcrest High School.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.