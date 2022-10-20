Ortiz, Benito

FILER—Benito Ortiz, a 40-year-old resident of Filer, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Franklin, Kentucky, from injuries received in a vehicular accident.

He is survived by his father, Gregorio (Martha) Ortiz; and mother, Veronica (Sergio) Caliz; his 12-year-old son, Josiah Ortiz; along with four sisters, Cristina (Jose) Perez, Rosalinda Moreno, Patricia (Leif) Bowler, and Isabel Ortiz; and six brothers, Eugenio (Sharmane) Moreno, Steve Moreno, Hunverto (Norma) Ortiz, Andres Ortiz, Gael Ortiz, and Angel Ortiz. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins; however, Benny shared a special bond with each of his twenty nieces and nephews.

Benny, as he was known by, was born in Kennewick, Washington, on October 27, 1981, to Gregorio Ortiz and Veronica (Niño) Caliz. He moved to Twin Falls county in 1993, where he attended junior high and high school. With his authentic nature, you could find Benny laughing and joking with others. He had a unique quality to make people laugh. Benny had a few passions in life including music of all kinds, working out (flexing for us) and a love for singing and dancing. Above all, Benny was devoted to spending time with his family. The love and tenderness Benny brought to his son, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters and parents were limitless. He had an infectious smile that made everyone feel as if they were their own kind of special.

The Broken Chain

We little knew the day

God was going to call your name.

In life we love you dearly,

In death we do the same.

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one

The chain will link again.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vicente and Alberta Niño, and Benito and Luz Ortiz; his nephews, Eugenio Jr., Devon and Dominique Moreno.

A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, located at 161 6th Avenue East, in Twin Falls. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, also at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Julio Vincente as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

