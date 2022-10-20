Premiere Mortgage Resources hosts drive to gather supplies for homeless students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Premiere Mortgage Resources held a give-back drive Thursday afternoon, and invited the community to participate.

The company found out that the homeless liaison’s within the different school district’s give supplies to families that are in need.

Such supplies include shampoo, laundry detergent, soap, and deodorant, and toilet paper.

Many of the homeless families are living in their cars, or motels, or even in tents, and these items are ones they are often unable to purchase.

Eddee Gallegos with the company explains why they hosted this drive.

“We are all part of this community and feel that it’s really important that we give and take care of people in this community,” said Eddee Gallegos, from Premiere Mortgage Resources.

If you were unable to make the drive today, you can donate items to their office, or you can contact your school district’s homeless liaison coordinator to set up a time to drop the items off.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.