Purple Thursday: A day of action to highlight domestic violence awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and today is known as Purple Thursday, a day of action for those wanting to bring awareness to the issue.

KMVT spoke with Stacey Aaron Domanico, author of Where Do You Spend Your Heartbeats, a book about surviving domestic violence that calls on her own experiences for tips to success.

Domanico says that those around someone struggling in a toxic relationship are vital in a victim’s success and survival.

“It is so critical. In fact, I always ask people during my coaching take a look at the people you surround yourself with, are they lifting you up? Are they making you feel good? Or do you leave depleted because your support system is critical to your healing path,” said Domanico.

If you believe someone in your life is in an abusive relationship, emotionally, mentally or physically, Domenico says to look for signs of withdrawal or emotional sensitivity.

Also, asking if they need help can be a way to start helping a loved one.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.