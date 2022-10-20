Snake River Boy Scouts will be hosting a scouting event this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boy Scouts are hosting a scouting event on Saturday, and the community is invited.

The purpose of the event is to educate the community about the Boy Scouts.

All of the different troops will be there with activities for the kids, such as knot tying and making a monkey bridge.

Currently, the Snake River District of the Boy Scouts has 175 participants, and they are working to encourage more people to sign up.

Girls are invited to join the organization as well.

“An informational event as well, a lot of people I think feel that scouting is not around, or whatever it may be, so we are just here to let everyone know we are still around and as active as ever and we are wanting to let everyone know we are around and as active as ever,” said Jeremy Brown the district executive.

The event is this Saturday from 1-4 at the Twin Falls City Park. The event will be happening rain or shine.

