Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County.

A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling westbound on I84 in a 2012 freightliner semi-truck when she left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel.

A 57-year-old female from Gooding was travelling eastbound in a Nissan hatchback and struck the semi-truck.

The Nissan became disabled in the lane of travel.

A 33-year-old male from Pensacola, Florida was travelling eastbound in a 2023 freightliner semi-truck and struck the disabled Nissan.

The 32-year-old female and the 57-year-old female were transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

The 33-year-old male driver of the 2023 freightliner semi-truck and a juvenile passenger of the 2012 freightliner semi-truck were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the 2012 freightliner were not wearing seatbelts.

The drivers of the Nissan and 2023 freightliner semi-truck were both wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

