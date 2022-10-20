Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Canyon Springs Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, two Twin Falls Bruins took home individual titles at the Great Basin Conference meet.

On the girls side, Twin Falls’ Saylor Erickson led the way with a time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

The Bruin girls also won the team competition.

In the boys race, Twin Falls Senior Stockton Stevens dominated, running the 5k in 15 minutes and 48 seconds.

However, the Burley boys team won a tiebreaker over Twin Falls to claim first place.

The top four teams, top 15 girls, and top 16 boys from the race qualify for the state meet in Lewiston next week.

For full results, click here.

