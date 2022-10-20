Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles

Stockton Stevens and Saylor Erickson both won their first conference championship.
Stockton Stevens and Saylor Erickson both won their first conference championship
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Canyon Springs Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, two Twin Falls Bruins took home individual titles at the Great Basin Conference meet.

On the girls side, Twin Falls’ Saylor Erickson led the way with a time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

The Bruin girls also won the team competition.

In the boys race, Twin Falls Senior Stockton Stevens dominated, running the 5k in 15 minutes and 48 seconds.

However, the Burley boys team won a tiebreaker over Twin Falls to claim first place.

The top four teams, top 15 girls, and top 16 boys from the race qualify for the state meet in Lewiston next week.

For full results, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome

Latest News

The Hornets swept Sun Valley in Wednesday’s championship match
Declo volleyball cruises to Canyon Conference championship
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
Canyon Ridge volleyball claims first Great Basin title with sweep of Wood River
Canyon Ridge volleyball claims first Great Basin title with sweep of Wood River
Stockton Stevens and Saylor Erickson both won their first conference championship
Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles