Bill banning public drag performances to be introduced in Idaho, says Idaho Family Policy Center

First Drag reading event hosted by Southern Idaho Pride
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Idaho legislature reconvenes in 2023, there will be a new bill set to ban public drag performances, as confirmed by President of the Idaho Family Policy Center, Blaine Conzatti.

“We recognized the problem as the drag queen story hours in various public libraries became more and more common across the state,” Conzatti says.

Conzatti says his proposal would be protected under the Idaho Constitution, citing section 24, which says “the first concern of all good government is the virtue and sobriety of the people.”

“Children should never be exposed to sexual exhibitions in public places, especially public parks and public libraries,” says Conzatti. “These types of performances are entirely sexual in nature.”

The idea that drag performances are sexual in nature, Conzatti says, is based in part on the medical definition of Transvestism, which says cross-dressing is associated with sexual arousal.

But the same definition explains that most who cross-dress do not fall under the category of Transvestism.

Cory Smith, the President of Southern Idaho Pride, believes this connection between sex and drag performances is misplaced.

“They are only looking at a drag performance from a very narrow lens of what you might see in an adult space which is not the same as a public space,” says Smith.

While Conzatti says his plan is to protect the children of Idaho, Smith argues that leaving behind non-cisgendered children who identify themselves within the LGBTQ+ community would be a disservice to the Gem State.

“Maybe they don’t agree with that but that needs to exist and deserves to exist because people like that exist,” Smith says, “so it deserves to be seen just as publicly as anything else.”

