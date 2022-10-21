Murtaugh volleyball outlasts Oakley in five sets to win Snake River Conference Championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh avenged last year’s Snake River Conference championship loss to Oakley Thursday night at the College of Southern Idaho.

(2) Murtaugh 3, (1) Oakley 2

Murtaugh punches their ticket to the 1A DI state tournament at Madison High School.

Oakley will play either Carey or Shoshone Saturday for the conference’s second spot at state.

