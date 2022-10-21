Murtaugh volleyball outlasts Oakley in five sets to win Snake River Conference Championship

The Red Devils head to next week’s state tournament
The Red Devils head to next week’s state tournament
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh avenged last year’s Snake River Conference championship loss to Oakley Thursday night at the College of Southern Idaho.

(2) Murtaugh 3, (1) Oakley 2

Murtaugh punches their ticket to the 1A DI state tournament at Madison High School.

Oakley will play either Carey or Shoshone Saturday for the conference’s second spot at state.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Red Devils head to next week’s state tournament
Murtaugh volleyball outlasts Oakley in five sets to win Snake River Conference Championship
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
Stockton Stevens and Saylor Erickson both won their first conference championship
Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles