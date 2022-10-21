Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Burley Straw Maze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between Burley and Albion is a Fall treat that has become something of a landmark.

The Burley Straw Maze may be ever-changing, but one thing is constant it’s one of the biggest in Idaho.

“This one for this year was 1,006 one-ton bails we used,” said Dave Burtenshaw, Owner of the Burley Straw Maze.

More impressive than the size is how Burtenshaw, and his co-owner Spencer Stoker build the maze each year.

“It’s me and my brother-in-law, the two of us just build it together. One of us is in a loader, one of us in on the ground. It usually takes anywhere from 14-16 hours to build,” said Burtenshaw.

The back-breaking work is well worth it... each Fall the maze draws thousands of Idahoans from across the state for fun fall games and activities.

“We pull from Blackfoot, Pocatello, from Twin, from Boise, all over the place,” said Burtenshaw.

The maze is not the only attraction they offer, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

“One of our best attractions is our big, giant gunny sack slide. We have ziplines for kids, we’ve got swing rides, we’ve got a big obstacle course that’s new this year, we have a wipeout game, corn cannons, axe throwing, the pumpkin patch is a huge draw as well,” said Burtenshaw.

Burtenshaw tells me he looks forward to each fall, saying bringing families together to enjoy some Idaho fall traditions is what he looks forward to most.

“My favorite is seeing families have fun and make memories. It’s fun to have people come up to the window and say how awesome it was and that we did a good job and they enjoyed it and their kids had fun. That’s what makes it worth it for us,” said Burtenshaw.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.