Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University's campus on Friday morning.

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

