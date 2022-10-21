State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state soccer tournament, the Wendell boys got the best of Kimberly for the fourth time this season.

(1) Wendell 3, (8) Kimberly 0

Wendell plays in a semifinal against (4) Teton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Kimberly will play Timberlake at 10:45 a.m. in a loser-out match Thursday.

3A GIRLS SCORES

(2) Sun Valley 2, (7) McCall-Donnelly 1

(3) American Falls 2, (6) Buhl 1 F/OT

The Cutthroats will play American Falls in a semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Buhl will play McCall-Donnelly in a loser-out match at 8:30 a.m.

4A BOYS SCORES

(2) Caldwell 2, (7) Wood River 0

(3) Idaho Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 2

Canyon Ridge will play Wood River in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m. in Post Falls.

4A GIRLS SCORES

(3) Twin Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 1

Twin Falls will play Sandpoint in the state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday in Post Falls.

Canyon Ridge plays Vallivue in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday

Latest News

State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
Stockton Stevens and Saylor Erickson both won their first conference championship
Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles
The Hornets swept Sun Valley in Wednesday’s championship match
Declo volleyball cruises to Canyon Conference championship
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl