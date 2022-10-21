State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state soccer tournament, the Wendell boys got the best of Kimberly for the fourth time this season.
(1) Wendell 3, (8) Kimberly 0
Wendell plays in a semifinal against (4) Teton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.
Kimberly will play Timberlake at 10:45 a.m. in a loser-out match Thursday.
3A GIRLS SCORES
(2) Sun Valley 2, (7) McCall-Donnelly 1
(3) American Falls 2, (6) Buhl 1 F/OT
The Cutthroats will play American Falls in a semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.
Buhl will play McCall-Donnelly in a loser-out match at 8:30 a.m.
4A BOYS SCORES
(2) Caldwell 2, (7) Wood River 0
(3) Idaho Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 2
Canyon Ridge will play Wood River in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m. in Post Falls.
4A GIRLS SCORES
(3) Twin Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 1
Twin Falls will play Sandpoint in the state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday in Post Falls.
Canyon Ridge plays Vallivue in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.