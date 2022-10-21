State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state soccer tournament, the Wendell boys got the best of Kimberly for the fourth time this season.

(1) Wendell 3, (8) Kimberly 0

Wendell plays in a semifinal against (4) Teton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Kimberly will play Timberlake at 10:45 a.m. in a loser-out match Thursday.

3A Boys State Soccer Day 1 Results pic.twitter.com/dAelXcUonr — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 20, 2022

3A GIRLS SCORES

(2) Sun Valley 2, (7) McCall-Donnelly 1

(3) American Falls 2, (6) Buhl 1 F/OT

The Cutthroats will play American Falls in a semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Buhl will play McCall-Donnelly in a loser-out match at 8:30 a.m.

3A Girls State Soccer Day 1 Results pic.twitter.com/lxadf2hfwa — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 20, 2022

4A BOYS SCORES

(2) Caldwell 2, (7) Wood River 0

(3) Idaho Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 2

Canyon Ridge will play Wood River in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m. in Post Falls.

4A Boys State Soccer Day 1 Results pic.twitter.com/PDgge8dg0v — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 21, 2022

4A GIRLS SCORES

(3) Twin Falls 3, (6) Canyon Ridge 1

Twin Falls will play Sandpoint in the state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday in Post Falls.

Canyon Ridge plays Vallivue in a loser-out match Friday at 10 a.m.

4A Girls State Soccer Day 1 Results pic.twitter.com/DksCIehyo4 — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.