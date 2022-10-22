BLM crews control Red Bridge Fire south of Shoshone

The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 300 acres about 10 miles south of the Lincoln County line.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials responded to a fire just south of Shoshone on Friday.

The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 300 acres about 10 miles south of the Lincoln County line.

Firefighters are currently on scene, and according to officials, the forward movement has slowed.

Crews are working to improve containment, which is expected by Friday at 8 p.m..

Control is set for Saturday at noon. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
Fit and Well Idaho: Mammography Day
Fit and Well Idaho: National Mammography Day
Idaho Water Sports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley
Idaho Watersports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley
Jerome Fire Department hosts 6th annual Coats for Kids event
Jerome Fire Department hosts 6th annual Coats for Kids event
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights