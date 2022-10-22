BLM crews control Red Bridge Fire south of Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials responded to a fire just south of Shoshone on Friday.

The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 300 acres about 10 miles south of the Lincoln County line.

Firefighters are currently on scene, and according to officials, the forward movement has slowed.

Crews are working to improve containment, which is expected by Friday at 8 p.m..

Control is set for Saturday at noon. The cause is under investigation.

