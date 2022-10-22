Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Straw Maze is closed after a fire broke out Friday evening.

The fire drew the Albion, Burley, Declo and Heyburn Fire Departments to the scene, or approximately 25 firefighters in total.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported and everyone made it out of the maze unscathed.

Crews have been able to fully contain the blaze which was centered around the large stack of hay that housed a large slide.

The maze has been closed at this time, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.