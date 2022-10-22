Fit and Well Idaho: National Mammography Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday was National Mammography Day, recognized each year on the third Friday in October. And that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Doctor Nathan Kelsey with St. Luke’s says women over the age of 40 need to be getting a yearly mammogram in order to detect any abnormalities in the breast.

The procedure takes an x-ray of the breast and can detect any lumps or masses.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, and since 1990, they have decreased deaths from breast cancer by 40%.

St. Luke’s is now offering walk in mammograms on certain days.

“Actually, one of the things we’ve done recently, is we have enabled walk in appointments 5 days a week, from 9 to 3, so you can just walk in to get your mammogram, also if you are in the St. Luke’s system, on MyChart, you can schedule online there,” said Dr. Kelsey.

He also says that if you have a history of breast cancer in your family, or notice anything wrong, always talk to your physician.

