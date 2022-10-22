Fit and Well Idaho: National Mammography Day

The procedure takes an x-ray of the breast and can detect any lumps or masses.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday was National Mammography Day, recognized each year on the third Friday in October. And that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Doctor Nathan Kelsey with St. Luke’s says women over the age of 40 need to be getting a yearly mammogram in order to detect any abnormalities in the breast.

The procedure takes an x-ray of the breast and can detect any lumps or masses.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life, and since 1990, they have decreased deaths from breast cancer by 40%.

St. Luke’s is now offering walk in mammograms on certain days.

“Actually, one of the things we’ve done recently, is we have enabled walk in appointments 5 days a week, from 9 to 3, so you can just walk in to get your mammogram, also if you are in the St. Luke’s system, on MyChart, you can schedule online there,” said Dr. Kelsey.

He also says that if you have a history of breast cancer in your family, or notice anything wrong, always talk to your physician.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on...
ISP investigating two vehicle fatal crash east of Rupert on Saturday
A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
The Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this case for weeks, with the Jerome...
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
Burley Straw Maze catches fire Friday evening, cause unknown
Idaho Water Sports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley
Idaho Watersports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley
Jerome Fire Department hosts 6th annual Coats for Kids event
Jerome Fire Department hosts 6th annual Coats for Kids event
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights