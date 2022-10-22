Idaho Watersports hosts annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One good thing about colder temperatures moving into the region, it’s a good reminder that it’s time to update that winter sporting equipment laying around the house.

And if you’re in the Mini-Cassia area this weekend, then you’re in luck.

Idaho Water Sports in Burley is holding their annual Pomerelle Ski Swap, and there is still time to take part.

The swap is a good opportunity for those looking to buy something new, or for those looking to get rid of some of that old equipment lying around.

This year’s swap has everything you’ll need to kick off the winter sports season. including a large selection of alpine skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, helmets, and much more.

And the best thing about the swap… All the proceeds raised go towards the funding of the Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

“The idea is that people bring in old or used gear and they trade it to get a discount on newer stuff. If you’d like, you can donate that gear directly to Pomerelle Ski Patrol and all of those benefits and proceeds will go to Pomerelle Ski Patrol… they’re not paid, so any donations really help out for supplies, trainings… etc.. etc..”

The last day of the Ski Swap is this Saturday, October 22nd doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The Ski Swap is located in the parking lot of Idaho Water Sports in Burley.

For More information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.