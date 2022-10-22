Jerome Fire Department hosts 6th annual Coats for Kids event

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the colder weather is approaching us, many children are in need of a warm winter coat.

The Jerome City Firefighters, and Idaho Central Credit Union came together on Friday to host their 6th annual Coats for Kids.

The idea came to them when a few years ago a firefighter’s son came home from school asking if he could give one of his coats to his friend at school, because he didn’t have one.

The firefighters came together to hold this fundraiser and invite the community to donate either a new coat or money for a coat.

“That makes our day when those kids come in, they put on that new coat, we see that smile, that’s what we do this for, we don’t do it for any recognition, we do it all for the kids,” said David Lacelle from the Jerome City Fire Dept.

The coats will then be handed out on Saturday November 12th to the kids who need them.

The coats will be handed out at the Jerome City Fire Station, and the child must be present.

