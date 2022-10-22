New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium.

The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls Dam to the Upper Snake Region.

This continues an effort by the IDWR to protect existing surface water and ground water users in the Snake River Basin. And according to Deputy Director Matthew Weaver, comes as little surprise to many water users.

“I think a lot of people have known that the system is over appropriated, or close to fully appropriated, this makes it official. This is saying for the majority of consumptive water rights we’re not going to be able to process new applications now or in the foreseeable future,” said Weaver.

Weaver says there are approximately seven hundred existing applications for new water users. Most of which will be unable to be processed. Some applicants, that recharge the system or pull only during surplus times, could be accepted.

